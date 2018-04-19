Mark your calendars for an aristocratic wedding! The late Duchess of Alba’s grandson Fernando Fitz-James Stuart is set to marry Sofía Palazuelo, as exclusively revealed by HOLA! magazine. The couple will say “I do” in October at the Palace of Liria — the Alaba family residence — in Madrid. Fernando, 15th Duke of Huéscar, is the son of Carlos Fitz-James Stuart, 19th Duke of Alba, and Matilde de Solís y Martínez de Campos, who split in 2004. Meanwhile Sofía, the future Duchess of Alba, is the daughter of architect and businessman Fernando Palazuelo Baldasúa and the niece of famous bridal designer Teresa Palazuelo. The bride-to-be’s aunt will make the wedding dress for the high society wedding ceremony this fall.

The couple will marry October 2018

Fernando and the brunette beauty’s relationship was “made official” in April of 2016. Sofia grew up in Mallorca and studied at the American International School. She later moved to Madrid and began studying at the College for International Studies (CIS), where she met Fernando. The Duke has a law degree from the University of London, a master's degree in Marketing Management from the CIS in Madrid and a master's degree from Massachusetts' Emerson College. Last year, the couple received the blessing of the 69-year-old Duke of Alba, who described his son's girlfriend as "a great and charming girl" and is fully integrated into the family.

Sofía will inherit the title Duchess of Alba, the title once worn by the late Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart (pictured above)

Sofía in the future could become the "Duchess of Alba." After the death of Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart, Fernando Fitz-James Stuart became the heir of the title and his father and current Duke, as the House tradition dictates, gave him the title of Duke of Huéscar, which is usually worn by those who become heirs of this House of Nobility. Someday Fernando will become the 20th Duke of Alba.

The 27-year-old Duke is said to have had a special relationship with his billionaire grandmother, the 18th Duchess of Alba, which is why he chose the Palace of Liria for his wedding. Fernando’s grandmother passed away in 2014. The funeral service was attended by Spanish royals including King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía.