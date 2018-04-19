Beatrice Borromeo has shut down reports that she and husband Pierre Casiraghi welcomed their second child together. After the Italian magazine Chi reported that Pincess Caroline’s newborn grandchild was born five weeks early at the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco, the former journalist tweeted: "But when will the Corriere (one of the most important Italian newspapers) stop taking the lies of Chi as a source?" along with a screenshot of the baby arrival story. Pierre spent the weekend training with the catamaran Malizia by the Bay of Palma in Majorca, Spain ahead of the next Copa del Rey de Vela, according to the Balearic newspaper Última Hora.

It was reported earlier this year that Pierre and Beatrice are expecting, however the pair never confirmed the news. The mom-of-two, 32, kept her baby bump under wraps last month in a black velvet Alberta Ferretti gown while at the Monaco Rose Ball with members of the Grimaldi family.

Beatrice shut down reports that she gave birth

Pierre, 30, and Beatrice’s impending bundle of joy will join the pair’s son Stefano Ercole Carlo Casiraghi, who was born in 2017. The Monaco royal couple paid homage to Pierre’s late father Stefano Casiraghi by naming their firstborn child after Princess Caroline's former husband. Pierre's father tragically died in 1990 as a result of a sailing accident. Much like his first name, Stefano's other names have ties to family origins. Ercole, which is Hercules in Italian, was the name of a 16th century lord of Monaco's son, Hercules Grimaldi. Meanwhile Carlo is a recurrent name in Beatrice's noble Italian family as well as the name of her father Don Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo.

Following the birth of their son in 2017, proud grandmother Princess Caroline and Beatrice's mother, Countess Donna Paola Marzotto, released a joint statement saying, "The Princess of Hanover and the Countess Paola Marzotto have the joy of announcing the birth of their grandson born on 28 February 2017. The mother and the child are doing well.”

Pierre and Beatrice are already parents to son Stefano

Beatrice reportedly told the newspaper Corriere della Sera that “it was 23-hours of delivery.” Back in 2016, Pierre's wife opened up about her desire to have children. She told Glamour magazine, "I come from a big family, and I want children of my own." Though at the time she noted, "But at the moment I'm thinking about putting my career in a place where it would not get threatened by the presence of children."

Princess Caroline is due to welcome another grandchild this year with the arrival of her son Andrea Casiraghi and daughter-in-law Tatiana Casiraghi’s third child.