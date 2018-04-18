With nearly one month until their royal wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out on Wednesday, April 18, to attend the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London. The engaged pair met with young delegates at a reception in the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre as part of the high-profile Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) week. The forum’s theme of “Powering Our Common Future” illustrated the potential of young people to devise solutions to complex global challenges and bring forward meaningful change. During the outing, the British Prince, who was recently appointed by Queen Elizabeth as a youth ambassador for the Commonwealth, sidestepped the cultural divide with his American fiancée by explaining the difference between a band-aid and a plaster

Meghan and Harry attended the Commonwealth Youth Forum on April 18

While talking to a group of young people who have spent the past two days brain-storming issues like climate change and women’s rights, Harry said: “Don’t get sucked into the system, of putting on a band-aid, American style.” Harry told his bride-to-be that in the UK she would call band-aids plasters, prompting Meghan to laugh. Achaleka Christian, 28, a global peace ambassador, said: “They were really laughing about it. It’s a Britishism, right? He was explaining that you call band-aid plasters here.”

Meghan, who was born in Los Angeles, appeared impressed by what she heard from the group. “You’re so energized," she told them. "You’ve got this umbrella to hold you together. It’s incredible. So stay in touch, maximize it.” Karuna Rana, 29, spoke to the royal bride-to-be about the Suits alum’s previous work with women’s rights and the potential of Meghan starting her own SheForShe. “She knew all about HeForShe and that she really liked the idea and that maybe she would consider it after May 20,” Karuna shared. Back in February, the TV star said that she was ready to "hit the ground running" in her work to empower women in the UK.

The engaged couple will say "I do" on May 19

At the engagement on Wednesday, Harry and his bride-to-be also met with a group of LGBT campaigners. The engaged couple promised them that gay rights would be at the front of their work. Jacob Thomas, who won a Queen’s Young Leaders award for reducing the suicide rate in the LBGTI community in his native Australia, said: "Miss Markle said, and these were her exact words, ‘That this is a basic human rights issue, not one about sexuality.’” Meanwhile Jacob revealed that Harry was a fan of his leopard-print coat. He revealed, “[Harry] loved my coat and I told him that he couldn’t have it. He said not to worry, he had three similar ones at home.”

Though he didn’t wear leopard during the outing, Harry, 33, did looked sharp in a light grey sports jacket, white button-down shirt, black tie and trousers, while Meghan opted for a nautical look wearing a striped cream dress by Altuzarra, a black blazer by Camilla and Marc and a black-and-white Oroton bag. The royal and 36-year-old will say “I do” on May 19 at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. It’s been reported that Harry and Meghan will spend their first days as newlyweds away from the public eye honeymooning in Namibia, Africa.