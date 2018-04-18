The countdown to royal baby number three is underway! Ahead of the birth of her third child, Kate Middleton has returned to London to prepare for the arrival of Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s new sibling. The expectant royal, 36, had been spending the last few weeks between her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton’s home in Bucklebury and Sandringham. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s young children, who have since returned to school, enjoyed their holiday break participating in an Easter egg hunt with their maternal grandparents. During that time, Kate was also seen doing grocery shopping at Waitrose in Norfolk.

Kate has returned to London ahead of the arrival of her third child Photo: Chris Jackson

HOLA!’s sister brand HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash said: "Kate and the family have spent a lovely Easter holiday in Norfolk but now they're back in London and George is back at school and Charlotte back at nursery - I'm sure Kate will be enjoying a few moments of peace before she becomes a mother-of-three."

The hospital has already put up barriers outside of the wing where Kate will give birth Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

William and Kate are due to welcome their third child any day now. The hospital where the Duchess will give birth, St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, has already prepared for the arrival of the royal baby by setting up barriers outside their exclusive Lindo Wing. Royal fans have already begun camping outside the wing, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Cambridge family and the new baby following the birth. The new Prince or Princess will arrive just a few weeks before the nuptials of uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will say “I do” on May 19.

Fan have gathered to wait for royal baby #3 Photo: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The last time Kate was seen at an official engagement was on Easter Sunday, when she attended the annual church service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, with William, Queen Elizabeth, and other royal family members. Meanwhile William, was recently spotted enjoying a night off parenting duties to attend the Aston Villa vs. Cardiff City soccer match in Birmingham. After the game, William seemingly let slip the gender of the baby, hinting that he was set to have welcome a second son. According to the Mirror, the Duke told fans: "I'm going to insist the baby is called Jack", before adding after a pause: "…Or Jackie."