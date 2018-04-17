Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to honeymoon in a continent close to their hearts: Africa. According to Travel & Leisure magazine, the British royal, 33, and American actress, 36, whose first trip together after only two dates in 2016 was to Africa, have chosen to spend their first days as newlyweds away from the public eye in Namibia following their royal wedding on May 19.

It's easy to see why Prince Harry and Meghan may have been so enamored by the country; there will be lots to see and do during their honeymoon, including safaris and visiting the Sossuvlei sand dunes, which are home to an array of animals including zebras, antelopes and ostriches. Alternatively, they may choose to take a trip to Kaokoland, home to the Himba tribe, one of the last nomadic tribes in Africa.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly stay at Hoanib Valley Camp, Namibia, on honeymoon Photo: Namibia Tourism Board

However, they may just choose to enjoy the peace and privacy the luxury camps allow, giving them the chance to relax and unwind after a busy few months in the lead-up to their big day. It is reported that Harry and Meghan have chosen to stay at Namibia's newest camp, Natural Selection's Hoanib Valley Camp. Built in collaboration between the local communities and the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, the camp has only six rooms, offering the guests the opportunity to track endangered rhino, elephants and giraffes, before returning to relax in their luxurious tents with a drink in hand.

GALLERY: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S WEDDING

Another possible option is its sister property, Shipwreck Lodge, in Skeleton Coast National Park, which will open its doors in June 2018. This unique camp has ten chalets, which are all designed to look like shipwrecks in the sand dunes, and offers fully inclusive double room rates from roughly $750 per night.

VIEW GALLERY There are only six rooms at the luxurious camp Photo: Namibia Tourism Board

Other stars who have previously chosen to holiday in Namibia include Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who stayed at the luxurious Okonjima camp, while the country has also served as a filming location for blockbusters such as Mad Max and Flight of the Phoenix.

MORE: Why Meghan Markle won't wear Kate Middleton's wedding day tiara

Africa is a special place for Prince Harry and Meghan. The couple traveled to Botswana shortly after meeting in the summer 2016 and returned to Africa for a three-week holiday in August 2017 and celebrated Meghan's 36th birthday at the beautiful Meno a Kwena camp in Botswana, a country Harry has described as his "second home.”

VIEW GALLERY The couple will say "I do" on May 19 Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

Princess Diana's youngest son has previously opened up about his love for Africa telling Town and Country magazine in 2017, "This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world. I wish I could spend more time in Africa."

He added, "I have this intense sense of complete relaxation and normality here. To not get recognized, to lose myself in the bush with what I would call the most down-to-earth people on the planet, people [dedicated to conservation] with no ulterior motives, no agendas, who would sacrifice everything for the betterment of nature… I talk to them about their jobs, about what they do. And I learn so much."