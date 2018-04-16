Prince Harry has revealed his future wife Meghan Markle is "hugely excited" to be joining him in his work for the Commonwealth. During a speech on Monday, April 16, the groom-to-be described how the woman he will marry in just over a month will be by his side in his new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. During his heartfelt speech, that included tributes to both his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his father, Prince Charles, Harry received an applause from the audience when he mentioned his American fiancée.

Harry wowed the crowd when he shared exciting news about the 'woman he will marry'



He also shared that Meghan will join him on Wednesday at a Commonwealth Youth Forum reception. "In my new role, I will work to support the Queen, my father the Prince of Wales, and my brother William, all of whom know that young people are the answer to the challenges of today," the 33-year-old Prince said. "I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in." Paying tribute to the Queen, he said: "On the day of her 21st birthday, the then Princess Elizabeth gave an extraordinary radio address from Cape Town."

"With an eye on the future, and an already unflinching sense of duty, she made a commitment. She said that whether her life be long or short, it would be dedicated to the service of the people of the Commonwealth. All of us here today can be grateful that it is a long life the Queen is still enjoying. Her Majesty's commitment has meant that the Commonwealth is a thriving family of nations, a common link between nearly two-and-a-half billion people, and a defender of democracy, justice and peace."

The Prince has accepted his new role as the Commonwealth Youth Ambassodor

News of Harry's new role was revealed last week when a new website for the Trust was launched, naming the Prince as the head of the charity. In the 'About' section of the site, it reads: "Our President, Prince Harry, recognizes the potential the Commonwealth family has - with this generation's vision, passion, effort and connectivity – to make a lasting beneficial impact with their ideas for hopeful social change."

The Trust's current projects include eradicating hunger with excess food, helping children gain an education, and the African Prisons Project, which helps inmates at prisons in Uganda and Kenya by providing access to legal services and legal training while within prison. It was revealed that Prince Harry would take on a bigger role in the Commonwealth to make the organization "relevant to a younger generation".