The official photographer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding has been revealed. Kensington Palace announced on Friday, April 13, that the engaged couple has chosen Alexi Lubomirski to take their pictures following the May 19 nuptials. “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected Alexi Lubomirski to take the official photographs at Windsor Castle following their wedding at St George's Chapel on 19th May,” the palace stated. “Alexi is a well-known portrait photographer, and photographed Prince Harry and Ms. Markle last year at Frogmore House, Windsor, to mark the news of their engagement.”

The engaged couple has selected Alexi Lubomirski to take their official wedding photos

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, previously enlisted the celebrity and fashion photographer to take their official engagement portraits, which were released in December. "I could not be more thrilled or honoured to photograph this historic occasion," Alexi said in a statement. "Having taken Prince Harry and Ms Markle's engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story."

The couple’s photographer is different than the one used by Prince William and Kate Middleton for their 2011 nuptials, as well as Prince Charles’ 2005 wedding to wife Camilla. Harry’s older brother and father both enlisted Hugo Burnand for their special days.

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

The exciting news comes one day after it was revealed that bride-to-be Meghan returned to America. The Suits alum was reportedly spotted arriving in Chicago at O'Hare International Airport on Thursday morning. According to TMZ, Prince Harry’s fiancée, who was accompanied by four bodyguards, attempted to fly under the radar as she visited the VFS Global UK Visa Application Centre to finalize her application for a UK visa.

After their engagement was announced last November, it was revealed that Meghan would become a UK citizen. At the time, a spokesperson for the royal family said it was “too early to say” if the Hollywood actress would retain her American citizenship after becoming an British citizen. Prince Harry's communication's secretary Jason Knauf said that Meghan would be "compliant with immigration requirements at all times." He added, "I can also say she intends to become a UK citizen and will go through the process of that, which some of you may know takes a number of years.”