The countdown to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials has officially begun and Kate Middleton’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are selling decorations perfect for your royal wedding watch parties! Prince George's grandparents' supply company, Party Pieces, is offering a number of party favors ahead of the May 19 ceremony including Union Jack flags, hats, bowls, paper chains, cups, banners, cakes and more.

On the company’s website, customers can search “royal wedding,” which will then bring up a range of royal-themed items from the “Best of British” collection. The site describes the collection as “bursting with patriotic pieces,” adding, “Whether you’re hosting a street party, supporting Great Britain in sport or hosting a traditional tea party then shop our collection of themed partyware!”

The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, Carole, 63, launched Party Pieces in 1987 and has continued to grow the business over the past 30 years with the support of her husband Michael. In addition to offering supplies for occasions like children and adult birthday parties, baby showers and bachelorette parties, the business also has a full selection of wedding accessories and costumes.

Writing about her company on the Party Pieces website in 2017, Carole penned, “It is still very much a family business today, and over the years all my children have played a huge part in it from modelling for the catalogue to developing new categories for the brand. James established our personalised cakes, Catherine started the 1st birthday side of the business, and Pippa developed the Party Pieces blog.”

She added, “They grew up with me working and appreciate the demands of a busy business and a working mum, and although now they are not involved day to day in the business, I still value their ideas and opinions. It's been a hardworking 30 years but I've loved every minute of it and would like to thank all the wonderful people I've met along the way, and all the dedicated staff who have helped me achieve this. I hope my story inspires other mums out there who have a good idea to take the plunge and give it a try!”

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, will say “I do” on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The couple, who have been together since 2016, have invited 1,200 members of the public to their wedding, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 members of the royal households and crown estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle. Following the ceremony, guests will be invited to a lunchtime reception at St. George's Hall, hosted by the Queen. Later that evening, the bride and groom will be joined by 200 guests at a more exclusive reception hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.