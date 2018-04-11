Back to work! A little over one month after giving birth to her third child, Princess Madeleine of Sweden returned from maternity leave to attend a meeting for a cause close to her heart. The 35-year-old joined her mother Queen Silvia on Tuesday, April 10, at the World Childhood Foundation International Council meeting held at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. The royal mother-daughter pair met and discussed ideas with representatives from the organization’s four sister foundations, located in Sweden, Brazil, the United States and Germany. World Childhood Foundation, which Queen Silvia is the founder and honorary chairman of, works to prevent abuse and exploitation of children

Madeleine was pictured for the first time on April 10 since giving birth to her third child in March

Sharing a collage of photos from the meeting on Wednesday, April 11, Madeleine penned: “Yesterday I participated in Childhoods “International Council Meeting”. I’m so proud of all the good work Childhood is doing!” The Princess’ attendance marked her first public engagement since giving birth to daughter Princess Adrienne on March 9. Madeleine looked chic sporting black trousers and a color-block top for the occasion.

Last October, a then-pregnant Princess Madeleine traveled to New York for the World Childhood Foundation USA Thank You Gala, which HOLA! USA attended. Since welcoming her third child with husband Christopher O'Neill, the mom-of-three has been keeping busy launching a personal Instagram account, visiting horse stables and sharing pictures of her adorable children — Princess Leonor and Prince Nicolas included.

The London-based couple returned to the royal’s native Sweden for the birth. A press secretary for Madeleine has previously told HOLA! USA that Madeleine wants her children to feel “at home” in Sweden. The press officer said, “The Princess feels that her children should have a strong connection with Sweden. She wants them to feel at home here just as she does.”

The Swedish royal shares three children with her husband Christopher O'Neill

The family’s newest addition is set to be christened at Drottningholm Palace Church on June 8, which happens to be Madeleine and Christopher’s fifth wedding anniversary as well as the same date Princess Leonore was christened on in 2013.