Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has resurfaced in Mexico after undergoing surgery last month. Crown Prince Haakon’s wife was pictured for the first time since her minor surgical procedure shopping at the boutique Kilómetro 33 during her vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico. The future Queen of Norway, 44, looked like the picture of health posing for a photo, posted on April 4, with the local shops’ co-owner Sara Galindo and another employee.

In Spanish, the boutique’s founder penned, “Our beloved METTE-MARIT, princess of NORWAY, has become the absolute Queen of @KM33official. KM33 was born with the passion to bring the most exquisite of Latin America to the world and expose local talent as a resource of inexhaustible creativity. Our mission continues and our dreams too! Thanks Mette-Marit! # km33puntamita #norway #Mexico #PUNTAMITA.”

VIEW GALLERY The future Queen of Norway was pictured for the first time since her surgery in Mexico Photo: Instagram/saragalindoo

The mom-of-three looked fresh-faced wearing a polka dot frock and statement earrings, while pulling her blonde tresses back. Last month, it was announced that Crown Princess Mette-Marit would undergo a minor operation on March 19. In a statement, the Norwegian Royal Court stated: “Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess has had health problems for some time and will next Monday undergo a minor surgical procedure. This means that the Crown Princess will be off duty until Easter.”

Mette-Marit’s sighting in Mexico occurred during the Crown Prince family’s Easter vacation. Haakon and his wife are parents to Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 14, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 12. The Crown Princess is also a mom to 21-year-old son Marius Borg Høiby from a previous relationship.

VIEW GALLERY Crown Princess Mette-Marit is a mom to Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus and Marius Borg Høiby Photo: Sølve Sundsbø, Det kongelige hoff

A few days after the royal’s photo in Mexico was published, the Norwegian Royal Court released a statement regarding Mette-Marit’s firstborn’s relationship with former Playboy model Juliane Snekkestad. After a local news outlet ran a story about the young couple's reported romance, the Crown Prince couple stated, “We consider this to be a violation of privacy and very unfortunate use of headline and layout on the cover page. We know Juliane as both hardworking and skilled. She should have escaped coming to the front of Se and Hør in this way.”

The Crown Princess’ oldest son quit his public life last year to pursue studies in the United States. According to Se og Hør, Marius and his girlfriend moved into a London apartment back in December.