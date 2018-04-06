Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story came full circle on Friday, April 6. The engaged pair attended the Team UK trials for the 2018 Sydney Invictus Games — months after making their official debut as a couple at the 2017 Toronto Invictus Games in September. During the engagement, the American actress, 36, and British royal, 33, who will say "I do" on May 19, met with hopefuls vying for one of the 72 spots on the UK’s team. The Sydney Games, taking place October 20 to 27, will see more than 500 athletes from 18 nations compete in 11 adaptive sports. Sydney is the fourth city to host the Invictus Games, after London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, and Toronto last year, which Meghan famously attended.

The Suits alum accidentally let it slip that she will join Harry in Australia for the sporting event. Michael Mellon, who competed last year in the sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball, said that Meghan chatted enthusiastically about the games and their legacy. "We talked a lot about Canada last year and how hot it had been for that time of year and how impressed she was at the level of competition," Michael said. "She told me that she had never been to Australia but was going to this year's event and was really looking forward to being there with Harry."