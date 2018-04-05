A grandparent’s love will never grow old! While she is royal, Queen Sofía of Spain has proven time and time again to be like any other grandmother doting on her eight grandchildren including her son King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia’s two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. From pushing them in strollers at an early age and visiting museums during summer holidays in Mallorca to attending church services and milestone events, the 79-year-old royal is often pictured showering her granddaughters with love and kisses! Watch above to see the former monarch’s sweetest moments with Queen Letizia’s two daughters.