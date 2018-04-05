Queen Letizia kept her head high as she stepped out solo on Thursday, April 5, following the viral Easter video of herself sharing a tense moment with her mother-in-law, Queen Sofía. King Felipe’s wife was all smiles as she made her way to a conference on informative treatment of Disability in Social Networks. The 45-year-old looked unfazed despite the backlash from the video. Letizia showed royal watchers who is boss wearing a Hugo Boss jacket, black trousers, a Carolina Herrera knit top and her Chanel "Comète" stud earrings for the engagement.

VIEW GALLERY Letizia was all smiles during a solo engagement on April 5 following a viral video with her mother-in-law Photo: Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

The monarch’s recent outing is a stark contrast to the one she carried out on Tuesday with her husband. The pair made a somber appearance at a mass commemorating the 25th anniversary of the death of Infante Juan of Spain, Count of Barcelona — King Juan Carlos I's father. That same day, the video of Letizia and Sofía engaged in a tense exchange inside the Palma de Mallorca cathedral hit the web.

The Spanish royals had just finished attending Easter Sunday mass Queen Sofía attempted to pose for a photo with her granddaughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. Queen Letizia appeared to block her mother-in-law’s path to avoid the pictures from being taken, before exchanging words with the 79-year-old Queen. King Felipe, 50, then intervened between his mother and wife, giving Letizia a gentle squeeze on her arm.

VIEW GALLERY King Felipe's mother and wife were recorded on Easter Sunday sharing a tense exchange Photo: Getty Images

Imma Aguilar, a former co-worker of Letizia’s spoke out on Wednesday about the incident telling TeleMadrid, "I think they are the images of a mother worried about the image of her daughters." “She is worried and quite desolated by this situation; she is very committed to the care of her daughters, with the protection of their image, she worries who takes photos of them,” Imma added. “She worries where they come from, who approaches them… It's a very motherly reaction.”