Princess Caroline candidly opened up about her relationship with her parents, Princess Grace and Prince Rainier III of Monaco, in a new book in honor of her brother Prince Albert’s 60th birthday titled Albert II of Monaco, The Man and The Prince. In it, the 61-year-old revealed that she and her siblings were not very close to their mom and dad when they were young. “Until we were 14, we wouldn’t eat with our parents,” she confessed. Instead, Caroline admitted that she and her brother, Albert, had a strong relationship with their nanny, Maureen Wood. She said, “For my brother and I, Maureen was the key figure in our life…When we were little, we were probably closer to our nanny than to our parents.”

Caroline opened up about her relationship with her parents

Grace Kelly’s daughter also shared that she and Prince Albert would get sad when their nanny would leave on her summer vacation. “When she was leaving Rocagel, Albert and I would yell ‘Don’t go, don’t go!’ We were sad for days. Most often than not, our mother would end up calling her to ask her to come home earlier than planned,” Caroline said.

Back in 1964, when their mom and dad attended King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece’s wedding, Albert and Caroline’s nanny threw a special party for Princess Grace’s children — who were disappointed that they were not invited to the nuptials. In the book, Maureen said, “I decided that we would have our own gala dinner at the Palace. The Chef cooked a special menu, Caroline wore one of her mother’s gown, Albert wore a uniform, and I wore a gown too. Then we put on music, and we danced.”

The royal is a mom to Charlotte, Pierre, Andrea and Princess Alexandra

While Caroline might not have had a close relationship with her parents at an early age, she shares a strong bond with her four children — Princess Alexandra of Hanover, 18, Andrea Casiraghi, 33, Pierre Casiraghi, 30, and Charlotte Casiraghi, 31. The mom-of-four recently spent quality time with her firstborn Andrea and his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo in London. The trio were pictured on Tuesday, April 3, strolling the streets of the UK city. Tatiana, who is expecting her third child with the Monaco royal, showed off her growing belly as she walked alongside her mother-in-law.