A Queens’ quarrel? A video of Queen Letizia and her mother-in-law Queen Sofía has gone viral showing a tense exchange between the Spanish royals. The royal family had just finished attending Easter Sunday mass in Palma de Mallorca on April 1 when Queen Sofía attempted to pose for a photo with her granddaughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. Queen Letizia, 45, appeared to block her mother-in-law’s path to avoid the pictures from being taken before exchanging words with the 79-year-old Queen.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY The incident occurred during the family's outing to church on Easter Sunday Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Princess Leonor also seems to brush her grandmother’s hand off of her shoulder. King Juan Carlos I, 80, watched in shock as the event unfolded next to him, while King Felipe, 50, intervened between his mother and wife, giving Letizia a gentle squeeze on her arm. Moments later, the family emerged from the church all smiles as they greeted well-wishers. According to the Spanish news outlet TeleMadrid, Queen Letizia commented on the incident calling it “nonsense" and a "natural gesture."

MORE: LEONOR AND SOFÍA'S SWEET SISTER BOND

Since the video was shared by a Twitter account on Tuesday, April 3, it has amassed more than 2.5 million views. Members of the public and royal watchers were quick to weigh in on the incident, including Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, whose husband Crown Prince Pavlos is Sofía of Spain's nephew. Responding to the video, the Marie-Chantal childrenswear designer tweeted: "What is the Spanish press saying? This is so awful. This makes me feel so angry! No grandmother deserves that type of treatment! Wow she's shown her true colours."

The mother-of-five then shared her own Easter photo with her family and captioned it: "Happy grandparents! Family is what it’s all about.” On the same night, hours after her initial comments also went viral, Marie-Chantal enjoyed a night out with her husband Crown Prince Pavlos in NYC supporting friend Tory Burch at her latest Just Like Heaven fragrance launch.