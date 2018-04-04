From start to finish, Princess Stephanie of Monaco was there to support her daughter Pauline Ducruet and niece Jazmin Grace Grimaldi’s success following the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles du Maroc. Princess Grace’s daughter traveled to the city of Essaouira to welcome the girls as they completed their nine-day journey in the desert. Stephanie was one of the 1,2000 guests to attend the Wonders of the Sea Gala held to celebrate the women who competed in the competition.

The lady drivers traded in their pink vests for stunning evening gowns and toasted to the end of their time spent on the open road. Prince Albert's daughter Jazmin, 26, who came in third place with her partner Kiera Chaplin, opened up the ceremony with a performance of her single Fearless – while belly dancers and sailors provided more entertainment throughout the evening. Watch above for an inside look at the gala in support of the Rallye Aicha des Gazelles du Maroc.