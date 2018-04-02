Princess Charlene of Monaco hit the field with her husband Prince Albert and their adorable twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The foursome stepped out on Saturday, March 31, to attend the International Rugby Tournament Tournoi Sainte Devote at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco. The mom-of-two looked fifty shades of chic sporting a grey jacket, black jeans and shades. Meanwhile her three-year-old twins coordinated in shades of blue with Gabriella wearing a sky blue coat and Jacques in a navy jacket.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS OF THE MONACO TWINS

VIEW GALLERY The royal foursome attended the International Rugby tournament Tournoi Sainte Devote on March 31 Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

The royal siblings appeared to have fun kicking a ball around with each other and their mom, 40. The royal tots also joined their parents in a private box to cheer. The event was organized by the Monegasque Rugby Federation with the support of the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco. Sixteen teams from 13 nations competed in the tournament — Scotland, United Arab Emirates, Spain, France, Georgia, Greece, Mauritius, Italy, Latvia, Monaco, Russia, Switzerland, Tunisia. The sporting event also included "Tots Rugby" for children ages three to five and a “Rugby for All.”

MORE: Prince Albert opens up about the independent women in his family

VIEW GALLERY The former Olympic swimmer played with her son at the sporting event Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

In the newly released book, Albert de Monaco: L’homme et le prince (Albert II of Monaco, The Man and The Prince), Grace Kelly’s son opened up about his young children and preparing his son Jacques, the heir to the Monegasque throne, for his future role. “I will try to give [Jacques] good advice. What is important — and I am convinced that I should have done so much more diligently when I was young — is that he gets to know our institutions fairly early and how the government and the different administrations work,” Albert said. “That he also gets to know the people in place, even if they will probably have been replaced by others when he is of age. It is essential that he gets to know Monaco from the inside."

VIEW GALLERY Jacques and Gabriella played with a ball during the sporty outing with their parents Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

To best prepare Jacques for the pressures that one day await him, the 60-year-old plans on having his son accompany him on engagements and even replace him on certain occasions. The doting father also intends to so the same with Jacque’s twin sister Princess Gabriella. Albert said, “She is not the heir to the throne, but she too will have her part of the job to do. My sisters [Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie] do a lot of things, a day will come when they will necessarily be less present, less active. And where someone else will have to assume their responsibilities.”