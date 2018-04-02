Game night at the Spanish royal palace just got personalized! Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía received a bespoke gift from a well-wisher while attending Easter mass with their parents and paternal grandparents on Sunday, April 1, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia’s daughters were presented with a personalized jigsaw puzzle that featured the royal family’s 2015 Christmas card photo of the sisters sweetly hugging each other. Sofía proudly carried the gift as the royals greeted the crowds outside of the Cathedral-Basilica of Santa María de Palma de Mallorca.

VIEW GALLERY The sisters were presented with a custom puzzle featuring a photo of themselves Photo: WENN

The royal family was out in full force on Sunday for their traditional Easter church service. The sisters were joined by mom Queen Letizia and dad King Felipe, as well as King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía. Sunday marked the first time that Juan Carlos I attended the mass since 2014 — the same year he abdicated the Spanish throne to his son Felipe.

VIEW GALLERY The Spanish royal family attended Easter service on April 1 in Palma de Mallorca Photo: WENN

Sofía, ten, and Leonor, 12, looked characteristically stylish for the outing. Future Queen, Princess Leonor, was spring ready in a pale floral print dress. Meanwhile, her younger sister Sofía opted for a turquoise jumper, which she paired with a simple white blouse. Like her daughters, Queen Letizia also made a fashion statement wearing a nautical-inspired ensemble that consisted of navy BOSS culottes, a Carolina Herrera polka dot silk blouse and matching Nina Ricci pointed toe suede pumps.

Earlier this year, Leonor became the youngest female in modern history to receive the prestigious Order of the Golden Fleece — in the past two centuries only three other females have been recipients of the honor, including then-Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Queen Elizabeth.