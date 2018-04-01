The Spanish royal family put on an elegant display as they stepped out for their traditional Easter Sunday mass on April 1 in Palma, Mallorca. Of course, none were as sensational as Queen Letizia, who exemplified her ever-impeccable style in a figure-flattering monochromatic polka dot blouse and black high-waisted capris. The head-turning pants were adorned with shimmering gold buttons. Their cropping allowed the 44-year-old former journalist to flaunt a killer pair of black pumps. To round off the look, the mom-of-two wore pearl earrings and carried a pop of color around her shoulder: a pink chain bag. Letizia’s family members, who were all smiles, appeared equally coiffed in their holiday best.

CLICK FOR FULL EASTER MASS GALLERY

Pretty in polka dots! Queen Letizia stepped out in style for the holiday Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImag

Queen Letizia was joined by her husband King Felipe, and their two children: Princess Leonor, 12, and Infanta Sofía, 10. The foursome ventured to the island of Mallorca for their Easter weekend getaway. The 49-year-old monarch took a festive fashion note from his wife, putting a splash of color into his pinstripe suit by opting for a bright blue tie. The couple’s beautiful daughters also got dolled up, both wearing pretty Sunday dresses.

GALLERY: STEP INTO SPRING WITH QUEEN LETIZIA AND MORE ROYALS IN FLORAL PRINTS

VIEW GALLERY

I've got your nose! King Felipe joked around with his children outside the cathedral Photo: Getty Images

Princess Leonor was Easter ready in a pale floral print dress that had little yellow flowers. Meanwhile, her sister Sofía looked sweet in a turquoise jumper, which she paired with a simple white blouse. Their grandmother Queen Sofia, who joined the family at the service, matched nicely with Leonor’s dress, donning a very regal beige suit ensemble, which featured swirling embellishments.

GALLERY: ALL THE BEST PHOTOS OF KATE MIDDLETON AND MORE BRITISH ROYALS AT EASTER MASS

VIEW GALLERY

The Spanish royal family made for a stylish sixsome at Easter mass Photo: Getty Images

Former King Juan Carlos also attended the meaningful family outing, putting on a smart display in a navy suit. This marked the first time the king was at the mass since 2014, the same year he abdicated his reign to his son Felipe. Juan Carlos was greeted with roaring cheers from the crowds gathered outside the cathedral, who were ecstatic to catch a glimpse at Spain’s royal family.