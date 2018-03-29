Diamond tiaras are a royal's best friend, especially on their wedding day! With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials nearing, royal watchers are wondering if the American actress will choose a piece from the Queen’s personal collection, debut a new design or forgo the tradition all together and not wear a dazzling topper. While we won’t know for certain until the big day, one thing is for sure, Meghan will not be wearing the Cartier Halo Tiara that Kate Middleton wore for her 2011 royal wedding.

VIEW GALLERY The tiara will be on display in Australia during the royal wedding on May 19 Photo: Lewis Whyld/WPA Pool/ Getty Images

According to Town & Country, the diamond sparkler will not be in the UK on Meghan and Harry’s wedding date. The publication confirmed that the tiara will be on display at the "Cartier: The Exhibition" at the National Gallery of Australia on May 19, the date of the royal wedding. The tiara is on loan to the Gallery by Her Majesty and the Royal Collection Trust. Since it will be on display, there is no way that the Suits alum can wear the iconic tiara to her wedding.

The Cartier exhibit, which runs from March 30 through July 22, will showcase more than 300 spectacular items, with loans from royal families, celebrities and the Cartier Collection itself. The Duchess was loaned the stunning Cartier Halo Tiara by the Queen for her April 29, 2011 wedding. The dazzling piece earned its name due to its halo shape and over 800 diamonds.

VIEW GALLERY Kate Middleton famously wore the stunning piece on her wedding in 2011 Photo: Paul Hackett - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Made by Cartier in 1936, the tiara was an anniversary gift from Queen Elizabeth’s father King George VI (then-The Duke of York) to his wife, Elizabeth, then-The Duchess of York. Prince Harry’s grandmother received the tiara as a gift on her eighteenth birthday.