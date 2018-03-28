Pauline Ducruet and Jazmin Grace Grimaldi revved up their engines for the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles du Maroc. Princess Grace's granddaughters shut off their electronics and hit the open road with driving partners – for an off-roading adventure – using only a map to guide their route. Jazmin, who has joined forces with British actress Kiera Chaplin, is racing against her cousin, 23, and her teammate Schanel Bakkouche. Racing together wasn’t part of the plan, but the cousins are glad they get to share the experience together. “It kind of happenstance brought us to do something together, which I felt was amazing,” Jazmin, 26, previously told HOLA! USA “This isn’t just a rally that’s only nine days in a desert, I think it’s a lifelong experience.” Watch above for highlights from Jazmin and Pauline’s adventure in the desert.