Princess Adrienne of Sweden is set to be christened on a special date. Princess Madeleine took to her personal Instagram account on Tuesday, March 27, to announce the date of her daughter’s baptism, June 8, 2018, which also happens to be her fifth wedding anniversary. The Swedish royal, 35, and Christopher O'Neill, 43, tied the knot on June 8, 2013. One year later, the couple’s firstborn Princess Leonore was christened on their first anniversary, June 8, 2013. “Same same but different! Christening for Adrienne 8th of June 2018!” Madeleine penned alongside a photo of a program from daughter Leonore’s christening in 2014.

Princess Madeleine announced her daughter's christening date with a photo from Princess Leonore's baptism program Photo: Instagram/princess_madeleine_of_sweden

Adrienne’s baptism will take place at Drottningholm Palace Church. Archbishop Antje Jackelén will officiate the ceremony using water from the island of Öland. The little Princess will wear the same christening gown worn by her mother and other generations of Swedish royal babies — including King Carl XVI Gustaf, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip, Princess Estelle, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, Prince Alexander, Prince Oscar and Prince Gabriel.

After the service, a reception will be held for invited guests followed by a private lunch. Christening guests include family and friends, as well as Swedish government and parliament members.

The Swedish royal shares three children with her husband Christopher O'Neill Photo: Instagram/princess_madeleine_of_sweden

Madeleine and Chris, who are also parents to two-year-old son Prince Nicolas, welcomed their third child on March 9. The London-based couple returned to the royal’s native Sweden for the birth. A press secretary for the mom-of-three has previously told HOLA! USA that Madeleine wants her children to feel “at home” in Sweden. The press officer said, “The Princess feels that her children should have a strong connection with Sweden. She wants them to feel at home here just as she does.”