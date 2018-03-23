Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to Belfast on Friday, March 23. The engaged couple’s visit was kept a secret due to security reasons according to royal reporters. Northern Ireland is known for its violent history. Last month the Belfast Live noted that there has been a rise in paramilitary "punishment shootings."

The American actress, 36, and British royal, 33, kicked off their busy day of engagements visiting the Eikon Centre. The duo was on hand for an event being held to mark the second year of “Amazing the Space,” a youth-led peace-building initiative. Prince Harry launched the program in September 2017 to encourage young people to become ambassadors for peace within their communities.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY The couple made their first official joint visit to Northern Ireland on March 23 Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

To celebrate how the arts can unite different communities, Harry and Meghan watched performances by local school children. After the performances, the couple heard from the young people themselves about the reconciliation work going on across Northern Ireland.

GALLERY: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT HARRY AND MEGHAN'S WEDDING

The second stop of the day took Harry and Meghan to one of Belfast’s oldest buildings, the Crown Liquor Saloon, where they learned from the National Trust representatives about the pub's heritage and met with local comedians and musicians. Later in the day, the pair are set to visit the Belfast campus of Northern Ireland's next generation science park, Catalyst Inc. followed by the iconic Titanic Belfast, an attraction that tells the story of the Titanic, which was built in the famous shipyards of Belfast. During a walkabout in Belfast, Harry was asked if he already had his bachelor party, to which he replied, "No comment."

VIEW GALLERY Harry and the American TV star learned how young people are shaping the future of Northern Ireland Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal

For their trip, Meghan made a subtle nod to her future father-in-law Prince Charles with her bag by a designer supported by The Prince's Trust. The Suits alum carried a chestnut "Bloomsbury" bag by British designer Charlotte Elizabeth that complemented her Mackage coat, cream sweater by Victoria Beckham, forest green skirt by Greta Constantine and Jimmy Choo pumps.

MORE: Find out who pays for Meghan Markle's wardrobe

With Friday's trip, Meghan and Harry have officially visited all four nations that make up the United Kingdom (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales). In December, the pair carried out their first joint engagement visiting Nottingham, England followed by Brixton, London. They also visited Cardiff, Wales in January and Edinburgh, Scotland in February.

VIEW GALLERY Meghan made a subtle nod to her future father-in-law Prince Charles with her bag Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Harry and Meghan’s wedding day, May 19, is fast approaching. Earlier this week, Kensington Palace shared a photo of the pair’s invitations and revealed that their reception for about 200 guests will be held at Frogmore House. The 17th-century English country house, just half a mile south of Windsor Castle, holds sentimental value to Harry and Meghan as it was the place they also picked to take their official engagement photographs.