In the tradition of doing everything big, royal weddings do not disappoint when it comes to dessert! For their lavish nuptials, royal family members opt for cakes that match the occasion. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were no exception.

The pair, who married on October 12, had the help of pastry chef Sophie Cabot to create a fall-themed masterpiece, filled with red velvet and chocolate. In past years, many royals have broken from tradition to indulge their sweet tooth on their special day. Here is a look at the best and biggest royal wedding cakes through the years.