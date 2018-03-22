Meghan Markle is getting the royal wax treatment. Madame Tussauds confirmed that Prince Harry’s fiancée will have her own wax figure go on display before the royal wedding on May 19. Town crier Anthony Appleton proclaimed the news outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, March 21, after a notice about the latest addition to the tourist attraction was placed on a golden easel nearby. Referencing Meghan’s former show Suits, Anthony said, “Oyez! Oyez! Edward Fuller, general manager of Madame Tussaud’s London, is proud to announce the imminent arrival of her royal likeness Meghan Markle. The future princess, bride-to-be and queen of the courtroom will be safely delivered to the world-famous London attraction in early May 2018.”

Meghan will be immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds London alongside her future husband Prince Harry Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

The American actress, 36, will take her place beside her future husband Prince Harry. Details about Meghan's waxwork, from its outfit to the way it will stand, will remain a secret until the unveiling. Though in a statement, Madame Tussauds noted, “The choice will reflect an iconic moment in Meghan’s royal journey so far and fans will have to keep their eyes peeled.” Madame Tussauds London’s General Manager Edward Fuller said, "Excitement for the royal couple's wedding reaches across the globe so it will come as no surprise that we've been secretly working away on a Meghan Markle figure since news of the royal engagement broke."

He added: "It's clear that the public has already taken Meghan to their hearts. One half of arguably the most famous couple in the world right now she's already made her own mark as a humanitarian and role model. We're excited to give guests the chance to meet her in the attraction later this year." According to the statement, Madame Tussauds New York will also announce it is set to launch its own Meghan Markle figure this summer, marking the first time a US citizen will join the British Royal Family in 80 years.