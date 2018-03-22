A few days after Prince William revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge is due “any minute now,” the expectant royal carried out her final engagement on Thursday, March 22, before starting maternity leave. Kate Middleton and the Duke of Cambridge spent the day in London celebrating the Commonwealth, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April. While visiting St. Luke's Community Centre, where she helped prepare food for the upcoming Commonwealth Big Lunch, the mom-of-two opened up about cooking in the kitchen with her son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte.

Speaking to a member, Yolanda from Bolivia, Kate said: "I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy." Turning to an interpreter, she continued: "I was just saying how I really enjoy making pizza dough with George and Charlotte because they like getting their hands messy."

When asked if she speaks Spanish, the Duchess laughed and replied, "Sadly, no." Her children's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo is from Palencia and has been teaching her young charges a few words here and there. Four-year-old George can reportedly count up to ten in Spanish, while Charlotte, who turns three in May, is also picking up a few words.

Kate glowed during the outing on Thursday wearing her GOAT Redgrave coat, which she teamed with a new Hobbs London print blouse, black jeans, black pumps and her favorite Annoushka pearls.

Earlier in the day, William and Kate attended a SportsAid event at Olympic Park. SportsAid charity helps young British sportsmen and women who aspire to be the country's next Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and world champions. The couple watched a wheelchair basketball session and met the players, some of whom are hoping to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. They also watched a media training session for young athletes before taking part in a Commonwealth Quiz.

With Kate starting her maternity leave following Thursday's engagements, Royal watchers are speculating that the royal will give birth to her third child on the weekend of April 28 and 29, judging by her past maternity leave plans. When Kate was pregnant with Prince George in 2013, she carried out her last official engagement on June 15, attending the Trooping the Colour parade in London. She then began maternity leave and her son was born 38 days later on July 22.

Similarly, when Kate was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, she made her last official appearance on March 27, 2015, visiting the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London with Prince William. The Duchess went off on maternity leave and gave birth 37 days later on May 2. Kensington Palace confirmed that Thursday's engagement is Kate's last one before she goes on maternity leave. Judging by her past plans and due dates, Kate could give birth in 37 or 38 days, which means the baby would be born on Friday April 27 or Saturday April 28. William and Kate's seventh wedding anniversary falls on Sunday April 29.