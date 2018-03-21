The Duchess of Cambridge looked spring-ready as she stepped out on Wednesday, March 21, wearing a bespoke mint green coatdress by Jenny Packham. Kate Middleton visited London’s Royal Society of Medicine where she and The Royal Foundation hosted a symposium on early intervention to provide social and emotional support for children in their early years. “Providing children in their earliest years with social and emotional security builds strong foundations which last a lifetime. I really do feel so passionately about the importance of early intervention, and that by working on new approaches together, we can make a real difference for generations to come,” the mom-of-two said in her speech.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended a symposium on early intervention in London Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

The 36-year-old’s engagement came one day after her husband, Prince William revealed that she is due to deliver their third child any day. While knighting Beatles member Ringo Starr on Tuesday, March 20, at Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Cambridge told the musician that the Duchess was due to give birth "any minute now.” Kensington Palace previously announced that the Cambridge’s third child is due in April. Ahead of the birth, a new webpage dedicated to the royal baby has been set up on the royal family's official website. The page, www.royal.uk/baby, promises to share updates about the new arrival as soon as they become available, in addition to the Kensington Royal's Twitter account.