Prince Christian and Alessandra de Osma’s royal wedding festivities took an unexpected turn for the groom’s father Prince Ernst August of Hanover. Princess Caroline’s estranged husband was admitted to Lima’s Clinica Delgado for food poisoning, HOLA! has learned. Prince Christian left his wedding celebration at one point to check on his father. The Hanoverian royal’s stepbrother, Monaco’s Pierre Casiraghi took over for the newlywed and stayed up all night watching over his stepfather.

Christian visited his father in the hospital and Pierre Casiraghi (right) spent the night at the clinic with his stepfather

On Friday, March 16, Prince Ernst attended his son and Alessandra’s religious wedding ceremony in Lima and later enjoyed lunch at the National Club and cocktails at the Berckemeyer House. The wedding celebrations continued on Saturday, March 17, with a party at the Pedro de Osma Museum, when the father-of-three fell ill. As of Sunday, the groom’s father had not yet been discharged from the hospital.

Prince Ernst suffered food poisoning during his son's wedding festivities in Peru

Last April, Prince Ernst underwent emergency vascular surgery. At the time, the royal was transported by helicopter to the Feldkirch Clinic in Austria. Ernst's appearance at his son Christian’s wedding came as a surprise for many. The 64-year-old traveled to Lima for the wedding less than a year after opposing and skipping his firstborn Prince Ernst Jr.’s nuptials to Russian designer Ekaterina Malysheva. Ekaterina and her Prince welcomed their first child together last month — a baby girl named Princess Elisabeth.