The Archbishop of Canterbury has spoken out for the first time about Meghan Markle's secret baptism, describing the ceremony as "special" and "moving." The event, which took place on Tuesday, March 6, at the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace, had been shrouded in secrecy, but in an interview with ITV News, Justin Welby revealed it was a "great privilege" to baptize Meghan. When asked what he could divulge about the service, the Archbishop laughed: "Almost nothing at all!" He continued: "Except it was very special. It was beautiful and sincere and very moving. It was a great privilege."

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY The Archbishop of Canterbury shared secrets from Meghan's baptism Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

The Archbishop is currently preparing for Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, which will take place in May in Windsor. Justin will officiate, while the ceremony will be conducted by The Rt Revd, David Conner. He joked: "Unlike recent weddings, I must not drop the ring and I must not forget to get the vows in the right order as I did at the rehearsal for one of my children's weddings!"

GALLERY: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT HARRY AND MEGHAN AND HARRY'S WEDDING

On a more serious note, he added: "You know at the heart of it is two people who have fallen in love with each other, who are committing their lives to each other with the most beautiful words and profound thoughts, who do it in the presence of God. Through Jesus Christ you pray for them to have the strength to fulfill their vows and you seek to do it in a way that respects their integrity and honors their commitment."

VIEW GALLERY The couple will say 'I do' on May 19 Photo: Getty Images

Meghan was always expected to officially join the Church of England before her wedding, just like Kate did when she married Prince William. The Daily Mail first reported the baptism last week, revealing that Prince Harry and Meghan's future in-laws, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, attended the intimate ceremony. Meghan's baptism was followed by her confirmation, which will allow her to take Holy Communion with her husband-to-be. Holy water from the River Jordan is said to have been used in the service.