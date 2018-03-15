Loading the player...
Royal wedding season is underway! Prince Christian of Hanover and his wife Alessandra de Osma are set to celebrate their nuptials in the bride's native Peru. The 32-year-old and the Princess of the Andes have remained relatively quiet since making their debut as a couple in 2011 but have made special appearances during family events. After saying "I do" during a civil ceremony in from of a host of royal family members and friends on November 26, 2017, the pair are keeping the celebrations going in Peru on March 16, 2018. Here is a look at Christian and Alessandra's love story.