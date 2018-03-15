Royal wedding season is underway! Prince Christian of Hanover and his wife Alessandra de Osma are set to celebrate their nuptials in the bride's native Peru. The 32-year-old and the Princess of the Andes have remained relatively quiet since making their debut as a couple in 2011 but have made special appearances during family events. After saying "I do" during a civil ceremony in from of a host of royal family members and friends on November 26, 2017, the pair are keeping the celebrations going in Peru on March 16, 2018. Here is a look at Christian and Alessandra's love story.