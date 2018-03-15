Wedding bells are ringing in Princess Grace’s family. Less than a month after Princess Stephanie announced the engagement of her son Louis Ducruet to Marie Chevallier, HOLA! confirms in their latest issue that Princess Caroline’s daughter Charlotte Casiraghi is set to wed film producer Dimitri Rassam. The exciting news comes after the 31-year-old made a rare TV appearance on Canal + along with her philosophy professor Robert Maggiore, with whom she just co-published her first book Arrchipiélago de Pasiones.

VIEW GALLERY The film producer and Monaco royal will say 'I do' this summer Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA

The 36-year-old and the Monaco royal plan on tying the knot this summer. The couple could mark their nuptials with two celebrations including one on the Italian island of Pantelleria, where Dimitri’s mother, French actress Carole Bouquet, owns a 20-plus acre property of vineyards and a house with an immense garden.

The pair’s respective mothers — Princess Caroline and Carole Bouquet — have been friends for years. Dimitri Rassam was previously married to Russian model Masha Novoselova, whom he shares daughter Dasha with. Meanwhile the Monaco royal, 31, has never been married though she shares four-year-old son Raphaël Elmaleh with her ex-partner Gad Elmaleh.

VIEW GALLERY Charlotte is a mom to son Raphaël from a previous relationship Photo: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images

Prior to news of their impending nuptials, Charlotte and Dimitri made their red carpet debut at the César Awards on March 2 in Paris. Princess Caroline’s daughter was on hand to support her love, whose film Le Brio was nominated, at the ceremony, which is the French equivalent to the Oscars. Since Charlotte and Dimitri’s romance came to light last year, the pair have traveled around the world, venturing to New York, Italy and Jamaica, among various places.

Back in 2015, Prince Albert’s niece opened up to the French magazine Philosophie about love saying, "I believe that the key to a long and happy relationship is when you both share a passion for the truth, for life.”