Prince Albert of Monaco had a special 60th birthday celebration that included his Jacques and Gabriella and wife Princess Charlene. The South Africa beauty shared a photo of her husband blowing out candles on a chocolate confection with their children by his side. The Monaco royal may be 60 - but he continues to keep up with his three-year-old twins!

"I kind of knew I would be evolving," the father-of-four said about fatherhood. "You have to take your time, take advantage of every moment you can because it goes by so quickly." Watch the video above for a look at Albert's sweetest moments with his youngest.