Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had the same idea when it came to getting dressed for Queen Elizabeth's Commonwealth Day service on March 12. Prince William's wife and Prince Harry's fiancée coordinated as they stepped out with their leading men during the annual ceremony held at Westminster Abbey right down to nearly identical pumps. Meghan matched her hat and her bag with a pump by Manolo Blahnik. Despite looking like an identical pair on Kate's feet, she wore her go-to navy heel from Rupert Sanderson.

Meghan and Kate showcased their similar style during the Queen's Commonwealth Day ceremony

The former Suits actress' BB Pumps that cost $625 complemented her cream coat by Amanda Wakeley and navy dress by the same designer. The 36-year-old accessorized the look with a white hat by Stephen Jones and a navy clutch by Mulberry. Meghan kept her makeup natural and her hair in its traditional loose waves underneath her small fascinator.

Kate, who is expecting her third baby in April, was equally as chic in a navy blue coat by Beulah London over a navy dress. Princess Charlotte's mom's Rupert Sanderson pumps were a little pricier at $675. The 36-year-old Duchess covered her flowing blow out with a matching hat by Lock and Co.

The Duchess and Meghan wore similar footwear

During their joint appearance during last month's Royal Foundation Forum, the California-native and Kate were also in sync wearing varying shades of blue. Meghan wore a deep blue frock dress by Jason Wu, while pregnant Kate showed off her baby bump in a dress by her maternity favorite, Séraphine.