Meghan Markle marked her first official engagement with the Queen! On Monday, the former Suits star joined her fiancé Prince Harry and his family for one of the more formal events of the year — the annual Commonwealth Day service. Meghan and Harry were also joined by his father Prince Charles, Camila of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Sophie of Wessex. The 36-year-old had all eyes on her as she made her entrance into Westminster Abbey wearing a cream coat by Amanda Wakeley on top of a navy dress, which she paired with matching pumps and a bag by Mulberry.

Meghan attended her first official engagement with the Queen

Meghan completed her look with minimal makeup and her hair flowing loosely underneath a white hat by Stephen Jones. Prince William and Kate Middleton were also on hand to celebrate. The Duchess, who is expecting her third child in April, coordinated with Meghan in a navy coat by Beulah London and a navy hat by Lock and Co. The service, which is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the UK, is held every year to celebrate the Queen's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth as head of its 53 countries.

The former actress and the Duchess of Cambridge coordinated their looks

The theme of this year's gathering was 'Towards a Common Future' to emphasize how the Commonwealth can address global challenges and work to create a better future for its 2.4 billion citizens. In her Commonwealth Day message, the Queen praised the "Commonwealth connection" that allows people from different nations to bond and celebrate "diversity".

The Queen was all smiles during the annual Commonwealth Day service

The annual service was attended by around 2,000 guests, including Prime Minister Teresa May, senior politicians from across the UK and commonwealth and over 800 school children. One Direction's Liam Payne performed a rendition of John Mayer's Waiting on the World to Change, and Dr. Andrew Bastawrous gave a reflection.