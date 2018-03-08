Meghan Markle is taking the final steps in preparation for her wedding day! The former actress, 36, was baptized into the Church of England on Tuesday, March 6, in a secret ceremony held at the Royal Chapel of St. James’s Palace in London. The 45-minute service was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Meghan, who was brought up as an Episcopalian, had the support of her fiancé Prince Harry, as well as her future father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Meghan's baptism was immediately followed by her confirmation, which means she will now be able to join Harry at Holy Communion. Absent from the affair were Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who is eight-months pregnant with her third child. The Cambridges along with a host of other guests will be on hand when Meghan and Harry say "I do” on May 19.