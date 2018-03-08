Although Meghan Markle’s acting career is officially over, the royal bride-to-be is inspiring the next generation of young Hollywood stars. While out for official engagements in Birmingham, England with Prince Harry on International Women’s Day — Thursday, March 8 — the 36-year-old met a young aspiring actress named Sophia Richards.

When the ten-year-old told Prince Harry, 33, that she would like to be an actress when she grows up, the British royal brought the school student over to speak with his American fiancée, who previously starred on the legal drama series Suits. “Meghan told me that I can achieve whatever I want to achieve,” Sophia said. “And Meghan said she would like to see me on TV when I become an actress.” She added, “It was a dream come true. I will never forget this day.”

THE BEST PHOTOS FROM MEGHAN AND HARRY'S DAY

VIEW GALLERY Meghan broke royal protocol and hugged an aspiring young actress Photo: Getty Images

Harry and Meghan, who was dressed in a J.Crew wrap coat, Alexander Wang cropped trousers and a jumper from high-street brand All Saints, charmed the crowds in Birmingham where they were on hand to meet members of the local community and learn more about projects in the area that support young people.

GALLERY: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S WEDDING

Harry and his bride-to-be's first engagement of the day aptly celebrated International Women’s Day, encouraging young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects. The couple joined a group of female secondary school students as they took part in building apps and touchpads, while hearing more about their motivations to pursue STEM subjects at higher education.

The couple visited Birmingham on International Women's Day Photo: WENN

MORE: Meghan Markle talks bond between herself, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William

Later on in Nechells, Prince Harry and Meghan met with Coach Core apprentices to hear about their experience of the program, which launched in Birmingham last year. Coach Core was created by The Royal Foundation and provides unique sports apprenticeships that enable young people to learn employable skills and develop personally as well as professionally.