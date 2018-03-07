Prince Charles' stepson Tom Parker Bowles has managed to see the funny side to a tweet that suggested his 70-year-old mother, the Duchess of Cornwall, was pregnant and due to give birth next month. On Wednesday, March 7, a British publication tweeted a story about the Duchess of Cambridge but mistakenly wrote Camilla's name instead. The now-deleted tweet read: “The Duchess of Cornwall is due to give birth to her third child next month.” Sharing the post on his own page, Tom joked: "Dear God. Really?"

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Tom is the Duchess' son from her first marriage Photo: Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage

English Comedian Dom Joly chimed in and asked: "Congratulations on your impending sibling. Must have been a surprise?" To which Tom replied: "You're not wrong." Another follower tweeted him writing: "Better start finding excuses not to babysit, now Tom." While a third said: "Does Charles know Tom?" Poking fun at the situation, the 43-year-old stepbrother of Princes William and Harry replied: "I'm the last to know Frosty. As ever."

MORE: Prince Charles to throw weddding reception for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

VIEW GALLERY Camilla's son joked about a mistaken tweet regarding his mother's "pregnancy" Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Fortnum & Mason

Food writer Tom is the son of the Duchess of Cornwall, from her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. Prince Charles became his stepfather following his wedding to Camilla in 2005. Tom has a younger sister, Laura Lopes, 39. In September of 2005, Tom tied the knot with fashion editor Sara Buys. The couple has two children: a ten-year-old daughter named Lola and son Freddy, who was born in February 2010. Tom has produced several cookbooks and serves as The Mail on Sunday's restaurant critic. He also appears as a judge on various cooking reality shows. It is highly likely that Tom and his sister Laura will be invited to Prince Harry's upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle.