With her due date only weeks away, the Duchess of Cambridge is showing no signs of slowing down. Kate Middleton braved the cold recycling her Seraphine "Marlene" dress as she stepped out on Wednesday, March 7, to visit Place2Be’s new headquarters in London. Prince William's wife, who is patron of the children’s mental health charity, was on hand to officially open their “center of excellence.” During the outing, the pregnant royal, 36, met with staff, counselors, teachers and school leaders who'll be using the center, in addition to pupils from nearby Albion Primary School. Kate joined the children as they participated in an exercise on “friendship,” which is part of the latest training for school-based counseling. Speaking to the students as they drew on the outline of a paper hand, the Duchess said, “I love what you are doing here,” adding, “Maybe I should take one home to do with George and Charlotte.”

The Duchess visited her patronage Place2Be on March 7 Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate, who is expecting her third child in April, praised Place2Be in her speech for being at the forefront of efforts to give every child the best start in life. “We know that schools have a vital role to play in creating an emotionally healthy culture for children. In spite of often-challenging circumstances, and the ever-present focus on academic achievement,” she said. “I have witnessed the determination of many teachers and head teachers, in schools across the country, to prioritize the mental health and social development of children in their care: to help them build social skills; to help them build emotional skills; and ultimately to teach them life skills that will last a lifetime, and be the foundation for becoming mentally healthy adults.”