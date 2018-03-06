Princess Grace’s granddaughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi celebrated her 26th birthday like a true movie star. Prince Albert of Monaco’s oldest child took advantage that her birthday coincided with the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, and organized a celebration and viewing party fit for Hollywood royalty. The blonde beauty was dressed for the occasion wearing a gold red carpet-worthy gown. Jazmin completed her stunning look by styling her blonde tresses into her late grandmother Grace Kelly’s "classic wave" 'do.

Prince Albert’s firstborn gave her Instagram followers a peek inside the celebration by sharing photos on her Instagram Story. The party was decorated will gold streamers and balloons and of course, miniature Oscar statuettes. Jazmin’s boyfriend Ian Mellencamp was dressed in theme for the festivities wearing a black tux complete with a gold bow tie.

In one image, the birthday girl was photographed blowing out the candles from one of her cakes. On the picture she wrote, “When bae surprises you with an adorable piggy red carpet cake!!!” and adding the hashtag “#BESTBOYFRIEND,” among others.

Jazmin, who was born in California, bears a resemblance to her late paternal grandmother. Grace won her first and only Oscar back in 1955 for her role in The Country Girl. One year later, she went on to marry Monaco’s Prince Rainier III. Jazmin has already shown an interest in following in her legendary grandmother’s footsteps. Prince Albert’s daughter is a singer and embarking on an acting career.

Jazmin is set to travel to Morocco for the Rallye Aicha des Gazelles du Maroc later this month with her first cousin Pauline Ducruet — daughter of Princess Stephanie. The Jazmin Fund founder recently opened up to HOLA! USA about their upcoming adventure saying, “Our family at first was, ‘I can’t believe you guys are going to do this,’ but we are our own women and when we put our minds to something, we are going to do it. Now, they are supportive and excited.”