It looks like Meghan Markle’s former co-stars will be suit-ing up for the royal wedding! HOLA!’s sister brand HELLO! has learned that members of the Suits cast and key executives from the legal drama series will be invited to the 36-year-old actress and Prince Harry’s royal wedding on May 19. "The cast has been contacted in regards to invites from Kensington Palace," the insider confirmed, adding that guests likely to attend the nuptials include Suits star Abigail Spencer, as well as actress Priyanka Chopra, and tennis champion Serena Williams. Meghan shared the screen with Patrick J. Adams, who played her onscreen fiancé Mike Ross, as well as Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht and Gina Torres on the USA network show.

It was formally announced earlier this year that Meghan would be departing Suits after season seven. “After seven seasons, ‘Suits’ remains one of USA Network’s most beloved and popular series,” Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, said in a statement. “While we’re excited for Season 8, everyone at USA will deeply miss Patrick and Meghan, and are grateful for the talent and commitment they brought to ‘Suits’ season after season. We wish each of them nothing but the very best.”

Meghan plans on inviting her Suits cast to her royal wedding

A new clip from Suits was recently shared on March 5 ahead of the show's season seven premiere teasing Meghan (Rachel Zane) and Patrick’s characters’ love story. In the video, Rachel hints that marriage will be the "adventure of a lifetime.”

After her royal engagement was announced, Meghan confirmed that she would be giving up her acting career. Sitting down for her first TV interview with Harry, she explained, "I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter, right? And also keep in mind I've been working on my show for seven years. So we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series, and for me once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, you know what, I have - I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I have done there and now it's time to, as you said work - work as a team with - with you."

Meghan and Patrick (second from the left) are leaving the show after season seven

The royal bride-to-be also admitted, “I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition of this out of my career, but into the role, is that, as you said, the causes that have been very important to me I can focus even more energy on, because very early out of the gate I think you realize once you have access or a voice that people are going to listen to, with that comes a lot of responsibility which I take seriously."

Meghan and Harry will say “I do” at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The couple have invited 2,640 members of the public to be a part of their special day. Following the ceremony, Meghan and Harry will take part in a carriage procession around Windsor. "They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," Kensington Palace said in a statement. Later in the day, Prince Charles will treat his youngest son and new daughter-in-law to a private reception for close friends and family.