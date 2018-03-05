Meghan Markle is counting down to her big day! The former actress celebrated her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry, on Sunday, March 4, with a few of her close friends. The bride-to-be's bachelorette party was reportedly held at a luxury five-star spa retreat, according to The Mirror. While the Suits alum had a few of her close friends on hand to ring in the occasion — her mother Doria Radlan, 61, was absent from the festivities. The 36-year-old's future sister-in-law Kate Middleton is also said to have sat out the event.

Meghan's bachelorette festivities did not include her mother or Kate Middleton Photo: Getty Images

Instead, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, is said to have been resting. Meghan and Kate made their first public appearance together last week as they took to the stage at the Royal Foundation Forum. The pair looked especially friendly with one another as they entered the forum together, both dressed in blue dresses.

While details of Meghan's bachelorette party have been kept guarded, the actress previously spoke about the event during a walkabout in Edinburgh. Prince Harry's fiancée said that she was certain that her hen do would be "fun," when asked by well-wishers.

The former Suits star is set to be baptized in March Photo: Getty Images

Ahead of her wedding, Meghan is also set to get baptized as she prepares to enter the royal family. Raised as a Protestant, she will convert to Church of England out of respect to the Queen. The Sunday Times reported that her baptism and confirmation will be held at Kensington Palace by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury sometime this month. As well as Prince Harry, Meghan's mother and father, Thomas Markle, are also set to fly to the UK to attend the ceremony.

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November and will say "I do" on Saturday, May 19, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Most recently, it was revealed that 1,200 members of the public will be invited to their wedding, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle.