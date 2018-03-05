It seems like the Duchess of Cambridge’s future was written in the stars all along. Footage showing Kate Middleton participating in a school production at St. Andrew's Preparatory School in Buckhold has surfaced. In the prophetic clip, then-13-year-old Kate was told by a “fortune teller” that she would marry a handsome, wealthy man called William: "Soon you will meet a handsome man, a rich gentleman…"

"It is all I ever hoped for. Will he fall in love with me?" Kate replied. "Indeed he will," the fortune teller said. "And marry me?" Pippa Middleton’s older sister asked. "And marry you," he confirmed.

Kate starred in a school play back when she was 13 and was told that she would marry a man named "William"

Kate, now 36, asked whether her future husband would take her away, to which the fortune teller said: "Yes, to London." In another serendipitous twist, it is revealed that the man Kate marries in the play is named William. As she accepts his offer of marriage, Kate can be heard saying: "Yes. It is all I've ever longed for."

Several years later, Kate met her real-life Prince Charming, Prince William, at the University of St. Andrews while living at St. Salvator's Hall in 2001. Fast-forward to present day, the couple, who tied the knot in 2011, are parents to son Prince George, four, daughter Princess Charlotte, two, and are expecting their third child in April.

The Duchess married Prince William in 2011

The Duchess, who recently penned a letter stressing the "importance of preserving and appreciating childhood while it lasts," joked last month that her husband is in denial about baby number three. While at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, Kate spoke about how her work with mental health has impacted the way she parents. She said, "You can’t help but reflect on your own life. It’s definitely had an impact on how I mother, how we work as a family and how we hope to bring up our children [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] and I’ve learned so much.”

