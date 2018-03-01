Thousands of well-wishers are expected to line the streets of Windsor for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19. The newlyweds are set to undertake a carriage procession through the town following their religious ceremony at St. George's Chapel. The picturesque route will see the royal couple tour through Windsor's historic streets, offering them the opportunity to share their special day with the public.

Harry and Meghan have said that they hope the journey will allow for more people to come together around the town to enjoy their special day, and as our video of the procession route shows, there will be lots of space for fans to come and join in the royal wedding celebrations.

The couple will say "I do" on May 19 Photo: Getty Images

The couple will start their journey at St. George's Chapel around 1 pm, following their wedding ceremony at noon. They will travel by a carriage down Castle Hill and along the High Street, proceeding through Windsor Town and down to the end of the Long Walk. They will then travel back up the beautiful tree-lined avenue to Windsor Castle, where they will join their guests for their first reception at St. George's Hall.

The royal wedding is expected to be one of the biggest royal events Windsor has hosted, with people from around the world spending a fortune in order to be a part of Harry and Meghan's big day. HOLA!’s sister brand HELLO! has learnt that some rooms are selling for thousands of pounds on the weekend of May 19. Harte & Garter, a four-star hotel located directly opposite Harry and Meghan's wedding venue, Windsor Castle, has a going rate of over $10,000 for a minimum three-night stay, for its rooms overlooking the castle.

Thousands of well-wishers are expected to greet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day Photo: WireImage

Macdonald Windsor hotel has had TV crews pay a whopping $13,735.50 for suites with balconies overlooking the High Street, which will provide the best view of the newlyweds as they take part in a carriage procession down the main road. A hotel source told HELLO!: "The moment the date was announced all the hotels sold out online but the hotels along the parade kept all their street-facing rooms back. They're being sold now for an absolute fortune – they're all going to the media which makes life easier for everybody because of course those rooms have to be scrutinized for potential security issues too."