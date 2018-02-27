Kate Middleton reveals Prince William is 'in denial' over baby no. 3

It seems like Prince William hasn’t come to terms that he will soon be a father-of-three! The Duchess of Cambridge joked that her husband is “in denial” ahead of the birth of their third child due in April. Kate Middleton made the remark while visiting St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Tuesday, February 27, to promote nursing worldwide. Jamie Parsons, the father of a ten-month-old receiving care at the hospital shared, “I was saying, ‘Congratulations, best of luck with the third one.’ “She said, ‘William’s in denial.’”

Ahead of her engagements, the 36-year-old royal took on two new patronages — Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), and Patron of the Nursing Now campaign. The Duchess’ great-grandmother, Olive Middleton, worked as a nurse during WWI, caring for wounded servicemen in a field hospital.

VIEW GALLERY Kate took on two new patronages on February 27 — Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), and Patron of the Nursing Now campaign Photo: Twitter/KesingtonRoyal

During her hospital visit, Kate took part in a roundtable where she discussed the Nursing Now campaign, which aims to raise the worldwide profile of nurses and enable them to take a greater role in health policy decision making. “This campaign means a lot to me personally. My great-grandmother and grandmother were both volunteer nurses,” Prince George’s mom said. “They would have learned first-hand from working with the Voluntary Aid Detachment and the Red Cross about the care and compassion that sometimes only nurses can provide.”

“Your dedication and professionalism are awe-inspiring,” she continued. “I have been struck today by the enormous range of responsibilities that nurses have, not only in providing access to healthcare, but also in terms of providing a holistic approach to caring for our physical and mental health. You also promote good health and disease prevention.

VIEW GALLERY The Duchess reunited with one of the midwives who helped deliver Princess Charlotte Photo: PETER NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, the Duchess visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. Kate became the second patron of the RCOG. The position, which marks the Duchess' 16th patronage, was formerly held by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who passed away at the age of 101 in 2002. While at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Duchess was warmly greeted by Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, who helped deliver Princess Charlotte in 2015. Kate looked anything but blue for her busy day sporting a bespoke coat and matching dress by Jenny Packham. The mom-of-two competed her look with Jimmy Choo suede pumps and a Stuart Weitzman’s clutch.