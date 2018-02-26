Queen Maxima and her family enjoyed a much-needed vacation in the snow! On Monday, February 26, the Dutch royal family released photos from their annual ski holiday in Lech am Arlberg, Austria. The 46-year-old Queen was joined by her husband King Willem-Alexander and their three daughters, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 14, Princess Ariane, ten, and 12-year-old Princess Alexia. The royal family looked picture perfect in a set of photos that feature them posing in the mountains.

Maxima, who showcased her style in a purple puffer jacket with matching boots and gloves, cozied up next to Willem-Alexander, 50, in one sweet image. The pair looked royally in love as they flashed smiles while standing side-by-side. In one of the more adorable moments, Maxima was all smiles as she wrapped her arms around her girls for a tender shot with her daughters.

While there are no photos of the family skiing, photographers captured the royals in action between takes catching them in their natural element, laughing and being playful as a family. In true royal fashion, the family-of-five posed for a regal shot together. The Dutch royals have maintained tradition, attending yearly ski vacations at the exclusive resort.

This year's photocall comes two years after Willem-Alexander and Maxima's daughter Alexia suffered a broken leg and underwent surgery following an accident on the slopes. At the time, the family's spokesperson said in a statement, "[Alexia] was immediately taken by helicopter to a hospital, where the fracture was found on the right thigh."

A couple months after the accident, Queen Maxima called her middle child "a fighter" as she recovered from the injury. Maxima and her family participate in two photo sessions a year. The winter photoshoot is one of two yearly photo opps that the royals partake in with the press. It was established in 2005 as part of a media code with the Dutch royal family. The royals pose for photos once in the summer and again at the beginning of their skiing holiday and in return the media respects their privacy outside of royal engagements.