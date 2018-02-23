Let her eat cake! Princess Estelle of Sweden celebrated her sixth birthday on Friday, February 23. To mark the occasion, the Swedish Royal Court released three new portraits of the future Queen. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s daughter looked adorable for the photo session wearing a blue grey dress, which she coordinated with a matching light-colored cardigan. The birthday girl finished off her look by pulling her hair back into a sleek ponytail. Estelle flashed her million dollar smile for the photos taken at her family’s home at Haga Palace in Stockholm by photographer Erika Gerdemark.

Princess Estelle celebrated her sixth birthday on February 23 Photo: Erika Gerdemark, Royal Court, Sweden

Estelle posed for two solo portrait shots. The royal, who is second in line to the Swedish throne, beamed in one black and white close up, resembling her mother Crown Princess Victoria. In another, the rock 'n' roll-loving Princess sweetly held on to her pink birthday cake that featured six lit candles.

For the third image, Estelle was joined by her younger brother Prince Oscar, who turns two on March 2. The birthday girl shared her cake with the little Prince. Oscar eagerly dug into his slice of the dessert with a spoon, while Estelle laughed beside her sibling.

The royal shared her birthday cake with her little brother Prince Oscar Photo: Erika Gerdemark, Royal Court, Sweden

Last year, Prince Daniel opened up about his desire for his daughter and son to experience life as a non-royal. He shared, "I also think it's important to let the children visit all sorts of environments. You need to know how the metro works, and what it's like to travel by bus and what it's like to stand in line, and what it's like to experience that passion within the sports community when there's a game and the [AIK football team's supporter club] Black Army is chanting away. That's something I don't want them to miss out on."