Scotland Yard is conducting an investigation into a letter containing white powder purporting to be anthrax that was sent to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this month. According to The Evening Standard, the letter, which reportedly also contained a racist message, was addressed to the engaged couple at Kensington Palace. CNN reports that the package is being investigated as a "racist hate crime" by the London counter-terrorism command. The piece of mail was intercepted before reaching the Prince and his fiancée and was subsequently examined by experts and found to be harmless. Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, have reportedly been made aware of the letter that was received for sorting at St. James’s Palace on February 12.

Shortly after news of the couple’s romance broke in 2016, Prince Harry unprecedentedly released a statement calling out the media’s “racial undertones” and “racism of social media” against Meghan, who is biracial (half-black). “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game’. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his,” the statement noted.

The anthrax scare comes amid plans for high security for the couple's wedding day, which will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. Following the ceremony, Meghan and Harry will take part in a carriage procession around Windsor. "They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Following news of the investigation, it was announced by Kensington Palace on Thursday, February 22, that Meghan will carry out her first official engagement with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Suits alum will join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on Wednesday, February 28.

The foursome will appear on stage together to discuss why The Royal Foundation was set up, the projects they are currently working on and their ambitions for the future. The theme for the forum will be “Making a Difference Together” and will showcase programs that have been initiated and that are run by The Royal Foundation — including Heads Together, United for Wildlife and the Invictus Games.