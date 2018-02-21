The Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince William traveled to Sunderland in North East England on Wednesday, February 21. The royals carried out the visit to see the city's vibrant arts scene and engineering talent. During their trip, Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child, and the Duke visited Sunderland's iconic Fire Station building that was recently converted into a music and arts hub. Prince George's parents were treated to a Bollywood performance before meeting with members of the Young Asian Voices Youth Project.

While there, Kate, who has attended two other engagements this week, took a much-needed break and added some ink to her look — Seraphine dress and Dolce & Gabbana coat — with a Henna tattoo. The British duo also met with a 101-year-old fan named Jane and eager young well wishers. Hard hats were required as William and Kate visited the new Northern Spire Bridge. The latest piece of architecture is set to open later this year. Prince William also did a little bit of manual labor as he tightened one of the bolts to the structure — which is set to be taller than Big Ben's clock tower. Watch a recap of the royal pair's busy day above.