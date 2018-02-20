There’s a new royal taking over the world of fashion. Denmark’s Prince Nikolai made his runway debut in London where he walked in Burberry’s fall/winter 2018 presentation on February 17. The 18-year-old Prince, who is the oldest son of Prince Joachim of Denmark, put on a brave face as he worked the catwalk just days before saying his final goodbyes to his late grandfather, Prince Henrik. Nikolai turned heads last year when his milestone 18th birthday portraits caught the eyes of royal watchers across the globe. Now, with eyes on the handsome royal, here are a few fun facts about the seventh-in-line to the Danish throne.