Her Royal Cuteness! Princess Leonore of Sweden celebrated her fourth birthday on Tuesday, February 20. To mark the occasion, the Swedish Royal Court shared two new portraits of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill’s daughter.

The little Princess looked picture perfect for the photo session wearing a delicate peach dress that featured a Peter Pan collar. Leonore sweetly posed sitting on a couch in one photo, and standing alongside a wall, while waving to the camera in another. The adorable images were shot by photograpgher Erika Gerdemark at the Princess family's home in Stockholm.

Princess Leonore turned four on February 20 Photo: Erika Gerdemark/Kungahuset.se

Princess Madeleine, who is pregnant with her third child, shared one of the photos on her personal Facebook page, writing, “Happy 4th Birthday to our sweet Leonore!” Leonore was born in New York City in 2014. Despite having been born in the states, the Swedish royal holds both American and Swedish citizenship.

The four-year-old, her younger brother Prince Nicolas, two, and parents reside in London. A press secretary for Madeleine previously told HOLA! USA that the royal wants her children to feel “at home” in Sweden. “HRH Princess Madeleine and her family permanently reside in London. However, they regularly spend longer periods in Sweden,” the press officer said. “The Princess feels that her children should have a strong connection with Sweden. She wants them to feel at home here just as she does.”

Madeleine and Chris are parents to Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas Photo: Getty Images

Madeleine has previously opened up about her energetic daughter. In 2016, the Swedish royal told People magazine, "We try to do a lot of activities because my little Leonore, she has lots of energy, so we have to keep her stimulated and busy.”